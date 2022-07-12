Population Control: Controversy over population control
Shafiqur Rahman Burke's absurd statement has come to the fore. Giving an absurd argument on CM Yogi's statement on population, he said, "Producing children is not a matter of caste, Allah provides children and their arrangements."
