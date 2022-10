Population Control: Why 'biryani bomb' on security forces?

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given a controversial statement while reversing the RSS regarding population imbalance. Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the BSF while giving the comment. He said, 'BSF is sleeping after eating biryani?'