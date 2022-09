Position is not important for me - Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

A big statement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has come out. He has said that the post is not important to me. I will fulfill the responsibility given by the party. The chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the Congress President have increased.