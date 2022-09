Posters of Raja Singh put up at Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad

Posters of Raja Singh have been put up at Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad. In this poster, slogans have been written in support of Raja Singh. T Raja Singh is in jail for insulting the Prophet.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Posters of Raja Singh have been put up at Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad. In this poster, slogans have been written in support of Raja Singh. T Raja Singh is in jail for insulting the Prophet.