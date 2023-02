videoDetails

Pralhad Joshi appeals to Speaker to accept Privilege Breach Notice against Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi surrounded PM Modi in Lok Sabha regarding Adani Case on Tuesday. During this, he made several serious allegations questioning Prime Minister's relationship with Adani. Nishikant Dubey has issued a privilege notice against Rahul in Lok Sabha. Regarding this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has made an appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker to accept this notice.