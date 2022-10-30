President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief by tweeting on the Morbi accident
President Draupadi Murmu has also expressed grief by tweeting on the Morbi accident. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Along with this a 5-member team has also been formed. The government has issued a helpline number 02822243300. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives in the Morbi accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A major accident has occurred due to the breaking of the cable pool on the Machchhu river of Gujarat.