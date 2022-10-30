President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief by tweeting on the Morbi accident

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu has also expressed grief by tweeting on the Morbi accident. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Along with this a 5-member team has also been formed. The government has issued a helpline number 02822243300. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives in the Morbi accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A major accident has occurred due to the breaking of the cable pool on the Machchhu river of Gujarat.