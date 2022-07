Presidential Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also cast their vote

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have also cast their vote after reaching the Parliament House for the Presidential election. Both have supported the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

