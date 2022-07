Presidential Elections 2022: Nomination of Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankhar has filed his nomination for the post of Vice President. This nomination has been done by NDA, during which many BJP leaders including PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were present.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

