Prime Minister Modi's mother Heeraben Modi dies at the age of 100

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital due to ill health for the last few days and has passed away today.

PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben
5:12
PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben
Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while
9:23
Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother
6:19
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother
PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar
17:59
PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar
Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with a horrible car accident, seriously injured
1:15
Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with a horrible car accident, seriously injured

