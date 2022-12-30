हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Prime Minister Modi's mother Heeraben Modi dies at the age of 100
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital due to ill health for the last few days and has passed away today.
×
All Videos
5:12
PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben
9:23
Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while
6:19
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother
17:59
PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar
1:15
Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with a horrible car accident, seriously injured
Trending Videos
5:12
PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben
9:23
Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while
6:19
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother
17:59
PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar
1:15
Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with a horrible car accident, seriously injured
heeraben dies,heeraben death,Heeraben Modi,heeraben modi health,heeraben in hospital,heeraben latest news,heeraben modi passed away,Modi mother,modi mother dies,modi mother news today,modi mother hospital,modi mother health,modi mother news,pm mother,pm mother news,pm mother admitted to hospital,pm mother health,pm mother death,modi mother death,pm mother no more,modi ki maa,Heeraben Modi death,modi mother passes away,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi,