Prime Minister Narendra Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with daughters of the low-ranking staff members working at his office.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

