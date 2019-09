Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe in Vladivostok, Russia

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, on day 2 of his 36-hour short visit to Russia. The meeting comes after the world leaders interacted at the G-20 Summit in Japan's Osaka and G7 Summit in France's Biarritz.