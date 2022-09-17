Project Cheetah: The return of cheetahs on the soil of India
Cheetah Return: PM Modi inaugurated Project Cheetah. Along with this, 8 cheetahs from Namibia were released in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the country, he said that today these cheetahs have come to India as a guest.
