Project Cheetah: The return of cheetahs on the soil of India

Cheetah Return: PM Modi inaugurated Project Cheetah. Along with this, 8 cheetahs from Namibia were released in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the country, he said that today these cheetahs have come to India as a guest.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Cheetah Return: PM Modi inaugurated Project Cheetah. Along with this, 8 cheetahs from Namibia were released in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the country, he said that today these cheetahs have come to India as a guest.