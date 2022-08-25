Prophet Remark Row : Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again

Hyderabad police has once again arrested MLA T Raja has been arrested over his remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Before the arrest, a video of T Raja also surfaced in which he was seen saying that he isn't afraid of anyone.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

