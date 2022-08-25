NewsVideos

Prophet Remark Row : Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again

Hyderabad police has once again arrested MLA T Raja has been arrested over his remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Before the arrest, a video of T Raja also surfaced in which he was seen saying that he isn't afraid of anyone.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Hyderabad police has once again arrested MLA T Raja has been arrested over his remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Before the arrest, a video of T Raja also surfaced in which he was seen saying that he isn't afraid of anyone.

All Videos

Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death
5:31
Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death
Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet - Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
12:13
Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet - Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
What did Anurag Thakur say on PM Modi's security lapse?
9:43
What did Anurag Thakur say on PM Modi's security lapse?
Office Of Profit Case: Exclusive interview of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das
3:24
Office Of Profit Case: Exclusive interview of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das
Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in J&K
3:10
Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in J&K

Trending Videos

5:31
Goa Police registers murder case in Sonali Phogat death
12:13
Telangana Police is Owaisi's puppet - Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
9:43
What did Anurag Thakur say on PM Modi's security lapse?
3:24
Office Of Profit Case: Exclusive interview of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das
3:10
Home minister Amit Shah reviews situation in J&K
Raja Singh,T Raja Singh,BJP MLA Raja Singh,BJP MLA T Raja Singh,mla raja singh,raja singh latest news,raja singh speech,t raja singh news,t raja singh comment on pangbar,police case filed against bjp mla raja singh,police book case against mla raja singh,case against raja singh,MLA T Raja Singh statement,raja singh hyderabad,t raja singh arrested,activist files complaint against bjp mla raja singh,mla raja singh arrest,Prophet Comment Row,protest,Hyderabad,