Protest against e-tendering in Haryana, Sarpanch holds demonstration in Panchkula

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

E-tendering is being opposed in Haryana. Due to this, Sarpanch are holding protest in Panchkula. A large number of police force is deployed during the protest.