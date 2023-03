videoDetails

Protest against the ban on celebrating Holi in BHU

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

The Kashi Hindu University (BHU) administration has completely banned the public celebration of Holi in the campus. The university administration has issued a letter saying that all students and staff are prohibited from playing Holi or playing music in the campus.