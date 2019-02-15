हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pulwama Attack: PM Modi, BJP leaders cancel political events for day

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, all political programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 15, 2019, 13:14 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Pulwama Terror Attack: Full freedom to armed forces, says PM Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close