videoDetails

Punjab Police interrogates Amritpal Singh's NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:22 AM IST

Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is absconding from the police. And today the Punjab Police has reached Amritpal Singh's house. Punjab Police has interrogated his NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur and mother. It is being feared that both Amritpal Singh and wife Kirandeep Kaur are involved in the Khalistani plan.