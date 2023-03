videoDetails

Punjab Police makes huge claim on Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Punjab Police Investigation in Amritpal Singh Case is underway. Meanwhile, Punjab Police has made a huge claim and said 'was involved in anti-national activities'. At the same time new CCTV videos of Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal are coming to fore one after the other. In the new CCTV video, there has been a big disclosure about Amritpal that Amritpal stayed in Kurukshetra on the night of 19th March.