NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab Police reveals on Amritpal Singh funding

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
The search for Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is on. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has made a press conference and disclosed its ISI link to foreign funding.

All Videos

Badhir News: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended in CBI case
5:1
Badhir News: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended in CBI case
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal called Dhirendra Shastri 'mad'
1:26
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal called Dhirendra Shastri 'mad'
Amritpal Singh Case: Intelligence agencies alert on Khalistani toolkit
9:14
Amritpal Singh Case: Intelligence agencies alert on Khalistani toolkit
Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended, Sisodia will remain in jail till April 3
1:8
Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended, Sisodia will remain in jail till April 3
Breaking News: Amritpal's uncle and driver surrender before Punjab Police
5:45
Breaking News: Amritpal's uncle and driver surrender before Punjab Police

Trending Videos

5:1
Badhir News: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended in CBI case
1:26
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal called Dhirendra Shastri 'mad'
9:14
Amritpal Singh Case: Intelligence agencies alert on Khalistani toolkit
1:8
Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended, Sisodia will remain in jail till April 3
5:45
Breaking News: Amritpal's uncle and driver surrender before Punjab Police
punjab police on amritpal singh,amritpal singh isi link,amritpal singh khalsa,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal singh arrest,amritpal singh pakistan link,amritpal singh arrest news,amritpal singh waris punjab de,action against amritpal singh,amritpal singh supporters arrested,amritpal singh supporters,waris punjab de amritpal singh,ajnala amritpal singh,Zee News,Punjab Police,khalistani supporter,