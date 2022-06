Punjab Police will soon bring the truth to the fore

The secret of Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case will be revealed soon. Lawrence Bishnoi is on the radar of Punjab Police. He is being questioned in Mohali. Yesterday the Punjab Police took him on transit remand.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

The secret of Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case will be revealed soon. Lawrence Bishnoi is on the radar of Punjab Police. He is being questioned in Mohali. Yesterday the Punjab Police took him on transit remand.