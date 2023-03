videoDetails

Punjab Police's search operation continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Till now Amritpal Singh has not been arrested. Section 144 has been imposed in many districts of Punjab. According to the Punjab Police, 78 close associates of Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh have been arrested so far. In many areas of Punjab, the internet was shut down from 12 o'clock last night.