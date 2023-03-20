NewsVideos
Punjab Police's Search Operation Underway for Amritpal's arrest

|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
The campaign of Punjab Police is underway for Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's arrest. In this connection, the campaign is on to nab Amritpal.

Amritpal Singh's Uncle, Driver Surrender In Jalandhar
2:23
Amritpal Singh's Uncle, Driver Surrender In Jalandhar
Salman Khan Receives Death Threats Via Email
1:59
Salman Khan Receives Death Threats Via Email
Amritpal Singh: Amritpal was preparing youth for human bomb
3:6
Amritpal Singh: Amritpal was preparing youth for human bomb
Amritpal Singh was raising own army, human bomb
0:54
Amritpal Singh was raising own army, human bomb
Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London
4:46
Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London

