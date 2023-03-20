हिन्दी
Punjab Police's Search Operation Underway for Amritpal's arrest
Updated:
Mar 20, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
The campaign of Punjab Police is underway for Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's arrest. In this connection, the campaign is on to nab Amritpal.
All Videos
2:23
Amritpal Singh's Uncle, Driver Surrender In Jalandhar
1:59
Salman Khan Receives Death Threats Via Email
3:6
Amritpal Singh: Amritpal was preparing youth for human bomb
0:54
Amritpal Singh was raising own army, human bomb
4:46
Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London
