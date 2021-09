Punjab: Shocked and disappointed that a person accused of MeToo made CM: Women Commission

Charanjit Singh Channi has taken oath as the CM of Punjab, but the Women's Commission has now raised questions about making him the Chief Minister. Women's Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma has said that 'I am shocked and disappointed that a person who has been accused of MeToo made the Chief Minister.' In her statement, Rekha Sharma has described Channi as a 'threat to women.'