Qutur Minar Judgment: Saket Court will give its verdict on petition for ownership of Qutub Minar complex

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Saket court will pronounce its verdict today on the petition for ownership rights in the Qutub Minar complex. Mahendradhwaj Pratap Singh had filed a review petition in Saket court. The petition was dismissed on 20 September. But after hearing the review petition, the court had reserved the decision on which the order of the court will come today.