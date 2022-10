Rahasya Live: Mystery Of Mundeshwari Temple

Updated: Oct 29, 2022

The mysterious temple of Maa Mundeshwari is located in Kaimur district of Bihar. The Panchmukhi Shivling present in the temple premises changes color at three o'clock of the day. Here flowers offered to the goddess do miracles. In this temple, non-violent sacrifices are offered with flowers. After all, how does this miracle happen and what is the secret of this temple?