Rahul Bharat Jodo Yatra: Controversy over Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, allegations of slogans of Pakistan Zindabad

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

It has been three days since Rahul Gandhi has begun Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. However, Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra has come under controversy after a video related to it went viral on social media. Madhya Pradesh BJP released a video claiming Pakistan Zindabad is being raised in Rahul's Yatra. But Congress has called this video fake.