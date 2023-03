videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi came out of the house, this morning Delhi Police reaches his residence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi: Delhi Police team today reached the house of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to inquire about the statement given on sexual exploitation of women. The police had given a notice to Rahul Gandhi on this matter. Rahul Gandhi came out of the house after the meeting and was seen evading media questions