Rahul Gandhi convicted in Defamation Case, Surat Court pronounces verdict

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi convicted in 2019 defamation case. In this connection, today the court has sentenced him to two years in which he has also got bail.The case was registered against Rahul in 2019 against the controversial remarks regarding the Modi surname.