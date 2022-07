Rahul Gandhi detained amid protests against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Delhi Police has taken Rahul Gandhi into custody. Rahul Gandhi was staging a sit-in protest in support of Sonia Gandhi along with the workers. Let us tell you, ED is interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the Herald case.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

