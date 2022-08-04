NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over 'har ghar tiranga' yatra

Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over 'har ghar tiranga' yatra. Rahul Gandhi has said that why the livelihood of those running the house by making Khadi tricolor is being destroyed. He further said that RSS did not hoist the tricolor for 52 years.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over 'har ghar tiranga' yatra. Rahul Gandhi has said that why the livelihood of those running the house by making Khadi tricolor is being destroyed. He further said that RSS did not hoist the tricolor for 52 years.

All Videos

Viral Video: Auto rickshaw carrying passengers barged into a river
2:25
Viral Video: Auto rickshaw carrying passengers barged into a river
Will there be a third world war this time?
6:14
Will there be a third world war this time?
In Bhopal, the state's Economic Offenses Wing team raided the house of a clerk of the medical department
2:39
In Bhopal, the state's Economic Offenses Wing team raided the house of a clerk of the medical department
In Chhattisgarh, the police have taken a different kind of action against the criminals
2:2
In Chhattisgarh, the police have taken a different kind of action against the criminals
CWG 2022: More love for India in Weightlifting, wins bronze
CWG 2022: More love for India in Weightlifting, wins bronze

Trending Videos

2:25
Viral Video: Auto rickshaw carrying passengers barged into a river
6:14
Will there be a third world war this time?
2:39
In Bhopal, the state's Economic Offenses Wing team raided the house of a clerk of the medical department
2:2
In Chhattisgarh, the police have taken a different kind of action against the criminals
CWG 2022: More love for India in Weightlifting, wins bronze
Har Ghar Tiranga,Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign,har ghar tiranga abhiyan,har ghar tiranga news,har ghar tiranga yojana,har ghar tiranga drive,har ghar tiranga program,har ghar tiranga row,har ghar tiranga debate,pm modi on har ghar tiranga,Tiranga Yatra,har ghar tiranga kya hai,har ghar tiranga essay in hindi,bjp tiranga yatra,har ghar tiranga drawing,slogan on har ghar tiranga,politics on tricolor,Hindi,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi on tiranga,Hindi News,