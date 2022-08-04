Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over 'har ghar tiranga' yatra

Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over 'har ghar tiranga' yatra. Rahul Gandhi has said that why the livelihood of those running the house by making Khadi tricolor is being destroyed. He further said that RSS did not hoist the tricolor for 52 years.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

