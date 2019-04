Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: India is one, be it North,South,East or West

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North,South,East or West.My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre,Modi ji and RSS are working its like an assault on culture and languages in South. Watch full video to know more.