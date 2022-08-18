NewsVideos

Raigad News: Second suspicious boat found in Bharankhol area

Another suspicious boat has been found in Raigad. This second boat has been found in Bharan Khol area, although weapons have not been found in this boat. The first suspicious boat found at Harihareshwar beach, in which three AK-47s and cartridges were recovered.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
