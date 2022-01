Railway to levy a fee for boarding, alighting at redeveloped stations

The Indian Railways is planning to levy a station development fee on passengers boarding or alighting at redeveloped stations. The fee will be levied only after such stations become operational and added to the train tickets during booking. The fee will differ for every category: ₹50 for all AC classes, ₹25 for sleeper class and ₹10 for the unreserved class.