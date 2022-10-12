NewsVideos

Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country

Oct 12, 2022
Rain continues to wreak havoc in many states of the country. Many rivers are flowing above the danger mark. Normal life has come to a complete standstill. Watch this report.

