Raj Governor gives instructions for strict action against killers of Kanhaiya Lal's massacre in Udaipur

A shocking case has come to light from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here a tailor who supported Nupur Sharma has been murdered. The killers barged into his shop and brutally slit the tailor's throat. In this case, the Governor has given instructions for strict action against the killers.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

