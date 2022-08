Rajasthan CM Gehlot challenges PM Modi for 2024 elections

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claimed to win the 2023 elections of Rajasthan. He also said that the game will change in 2024. And this election is not easy for PM Modi.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

