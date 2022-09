Rajasthan Congress News: Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge to submit report by 12 noon

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a written report of the matter will be given to Sonia Gandhi today. Supervisors Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit this report by 12 noon.