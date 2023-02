videoDetails

Rajasthan: Shocking murder case in Nagaur, dead body cut into pieces after killing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

In Rajasthan's Nagaur, a sensational case of heinous murder of a woman and throwing her body into pieces has come to the fore. It is reported that the person has confessed his crime in front of the police.