Raju Solanki joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Raju Solanki joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal said, "Raju Solanki will give more strength to the organization". Know the full statement.