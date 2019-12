Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra extend support for the Citizenship Amendment Bill

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra on Tuesday extended his support for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 adding that the Bill is in the interest of the country. He also criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remark on the Bill, asserting that it was aimed at diverting the attention from the condition of the Pakistani people.