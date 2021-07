Rajya Sabha: TMC MP snatches Pegasus case speech letter from IT minister Vaishnaw's hands and tore them

On Thursday, a huge uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the Pegasus snooping controversy took place. The extent was reached when Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav got up to speak on this controversy and Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen snatched the paper writing his speech. Sen then tore the paper and threw it towards the Deputy Speaker.