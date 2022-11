Ram Mandir Construction: Ram temple construction work in Ayodhya intensifies, special stones brought from Rajasthan

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

Ayodhya's Ram Temple Construction Work is in progress at a fast pace. Ram temple will be ready by the year 2024. Special stones have been brought from Rajasthan and have been installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. See in this report how far the work of Ayodhya Ram temple has reached.