Ramcharitmanas Row: BJP and Congress attacks SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav over Swami Prasad Maurya Statement

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav surrounded in the matter of indecent remarks of Swami Prasad Maurya regarding Ramcharitmanas. While raising questions on Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's Sangeet Som said, 'Akhilesh is promoting Swami Prasad Maurya'. On the other hand, Pramod Krishnam of Congress also attacked the SP chief.Know in detail what BJP and Congress said.