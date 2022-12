Ram's name in Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP-RSS

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP and RSS. In Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa, Rahul accused the Sangh-BJP of insulting mother Sita. In the public meeting of Agar Malwa, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP never says Jai Siyaram.