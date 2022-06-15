Ranchi Violence Updates: New video of riots surfaces

So far, 29 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence that took place after Namaz on June 10 in Ranchi. Now a new video of Ranchi violence has surfaced in which it's visible that the rioter is firing.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

