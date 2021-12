Ranjan Gogoi Exclusive: Former CJI Gogoi decodes his journey from 'My Lord' to 'Member of Parliament'

During the interview, in response to the journey from My Lord to becoming an MP, former CJI of the country Ranjan Gogoi said - This is the first time a journalist has asked me this question. Although Sudhir ji, I come less on TV but after writing the book, I have given two-three TV interviews. The reason for this is that I brought the book into the public domain.