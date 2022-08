Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is constantly in limelight for his nude photoshoot. But now it is reported that summons have been issued against him in this case.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is constantly in limelight for his nude photoshoot. But now it is reported that summons have been issued against him in this case.