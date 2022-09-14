NewsVideos

Ravi Shankar Prasad targets Nitish over Begusarai firing

These days the spirits of criminals are increasing continuously in Begusarai. Meanwhile, the incident of firing has come to the fore again in Begusarai. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by holding a press conference.

Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
