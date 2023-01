videoDetails

Rehearsals of Republic Day parade going on at Kartavya Path in this bitter cold

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

As Delhi battled chilly winter morning, full dress rehearsals for Republic Day 2023 Parade were conducted in the early hours of Saturday in Kartavya Path. Different contingents showcased their might at Kartavya Path as they marched along the tunes played by the bands .India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023.