Report of Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the uproar of MPs: Opposition MPs created ruckus by climbing on the table

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released its report regarding the uproar in the Rajya Sabha on August 11. The report said that the opposition MPs created a ruckus by climbing the tables. After which the marshal was deployed in view of the situation. In this report, a woman MP of TMC has also been accused of misbehaving with the woman marshal.